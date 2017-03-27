Antonio Banderas reveals he had a heart attack in January

Credit: YouTube

Antonio Banderas reveals he had a heart attack in January
March 27 17:37 2017

Antonio Banderas revealed that he suffered a heart attack last January.

Fortunately it caused no damage, however, he still had to go through a procedure to place three stents in his heart, as reported by the Associated Press.

Banderas, 56, revealed his health scare at a film festival in Malaga, Spain, to Spanish media on Saturday March 25.

“It hasn’t been as dramatic as some has written,” he revealed.

RELATED: Antonio Banderas back to enjoying life after heart scare

The news comes after the Zorro star made the public believe that he had a small health scare, when he posted a photo of him and his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, on Twitter on Jan. 30 with the caption that he was “enjoying nature after a startle.”

Banderas confirmed that he had the heart attack on Jan. 26, just four days before the post.

The actor seems to be maintaining a healthy lifestyle after the heart attack.  Last week, he shared a video on his Instagram of himself rock climbing.

We are happy that Banderas is recovering nicely after the heart attack and we wish him well!





view more articles

About Article Author

Emily Bruno
Emily Bruno

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Noah and Sophia were most popular baby names in 2013

Future and Ciara make peace after a long, public struggle

Future and Ciara make peace after a long, public struggle

Kelly Osbourne was ‘furious’ over how E! handled Giuliana Rancic’s Zendaya comments (Report)

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.