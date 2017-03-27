Antonio Banderas reveals he had a heart attack in January

Antonio Banderas revealed that he suffered a heart attack last January.

Fortunately it caused no damage, however, he still had to go through a procedure to place three stents in his heart, as reported by the Associated Press.

Banderas, 56, revealed his health scare at a film festival in Malaga, Spain, to Spanish media on Saturday March 25.

“It hasn’t been as dramatic as some has written,” he revealed.

The news comes after the Zorro star made the public believe that he had a small health scare, when he posted a photo of him and his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, on Twitter on Jan. 30 with the caption that he was “enjoying nature after a startle.”

Banderas confirmed that he had the heart attack on Jan. 26, just four days before the post.

The actor seems to be maintaining a healthy lifestyle after the heart attack. Last week, he shared a video on his Instagram of himself rock climbing.

We are happy that Banderas is recovering nicely after the heart attack and we wish him well!