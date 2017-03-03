Arnold Schwarzenegger leaves ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’

He won’t be back. Arnold Schwarzenegger has terminated himself as he announced that he won’t return for another season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

Schwarzenegger replaced President Donald Trump as host of the reality competition series. The former California governor informed NBC of his decision on Friday and said that he doesn’t want to be part of a show that has baggage.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett,” he said in a statement. “Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

The baggage the he is referring to is that Trump is still associated with the show. The president still serves as an executive producer. The former governor has blamed Trump for the show’s declining ratings.

“It’s not about the show,” Schwarznegger said in an interview with Empire. “because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show… but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!’When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.”

After the season premiere in January Trump tweeted that Schwarzenegger got destroyed in theratings. Schwarzeneggger fired back saying that he hopes Trump works as hard for the American people as president as he worked for ratings.

American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman won this season of The Celebrity Apprentice.