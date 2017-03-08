Arnold Schwarzenegger says Donald Trump is ‘in love with me’

The feud between President Donald Trump and Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Days after Schwarzenegger announced that he would not return to The New Celebrity Apprentice for another season due to its “baggage,” Trump took a shot at the actor saying via Twitter saying that he did not “voluntarily” leave the show.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Schwarzenegger was asked about the president’s tweet while on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program earlier this week.

“I think he’s in love with me,” Schwarzenegger cracked.

“Is that what it is?” Smerconish jokingly asked.

“Yeah, I think so,” Schwarzenegger replied.

Trump and the Terminator star have been sparring back and forth since last month when the president used his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast to take jabs at Arnold and the show failing.

“But we had tremendous success on The Apprentice. And when I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star — Arnold Schwarzenegger — to take my place,” Trump told the crowd. “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, OK?”

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger and others have their own theories about the ratings tanking and believe it was due to viewers choosing to boycott the reality show in which Trump was so involved with.