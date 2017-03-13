‘Arrow’ star Colton Haynes engaged to Jeff Leatham

Congratulations to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham who got engaged on Saturday, March 11, in Los Cabos, Mexico!

Jeff proposed to Colton on the beach, where he set up candles leading the way to a couch in front of a screen that aired video messages from their family and friends. Cher, Melanie Griffith and Serena Williams were some of the stars who appeared in the video, which was set to the couple’s favorite song, Cher’s “I Got You Babe.”

After Haynes said yes to Leatham’s adorable proposal, the Arrow star shared this post on Instagram of the couple kissing while fireworks went off. Check out the cute picture!

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Haynes’ close friend and fellow actor Ally Maki, also shared a picture of herself on FaceTime with Haynes via her Instagram. The former actor showed off his sparkly ring, while Maki shares a sweet caption.

Haynes is known for his roles on Arrow and Teen Wolf, while Leatham is the floral designer for the Four Seasons Hotel, as reported by E! News.

Haynes came out as gay publicly last year and made his relationship with Leatham official last month on his Instagram where he posted a cute photo of the two with the caption: “It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!