‘Arrow’ star Colton Haynes engaged to Jeff Leatham

Credit: YouTube
Congratulations to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham who got engaged on Saturday, March 11, in Los Cabos, Mexico!
Jeff proposed to Colton on the beach, where he set up candles leading the way to a couch in front of a screen that aired video messages from their family and friends. Cher, Melanie Griffith and Serena Williams were some of the stars who appeared in the video, which was set to the couple’s favorite song, Cher’s “I Got You Babe.”
After Haynes said yes to Leatham’s adorable proposal, the Arrow star shared this post on Instagram of the couple kissing while fireworks went off. Check out the cute picture!
I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham
A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT
Haynes’ close friend and fellow actor Ally Maki, also shared a picture of herself on FaceTime with Haynes via her Instagram. The former actor showed off his sparkly ring, while Maki shares a sweet caption.
MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life. Overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life. Colt this is the moment!! Over a decades worth of our sleepovers and made up songs, all night wine sessions talking about love and Adele singalongs all leading up to this very moment. I’m so happy for you my angel. So happy that you found someone who completes you and fills your heart in a way no one else can. Jeff you are family to us now but have been from the start. Thank you for showing him what true love feels like and proving that it exists. You have truly changed his life! So excited to see the journey of where your amazing bond of love takes you both. Love you both so very much!!! P.S. Now let’s make sure these bridesmaid dresses are fresh off the runway couture one of a kinds… and in the jaw dropping flattering color of diamonds okayyy thanks!! 👰🏻💍💍💍 @coltonlhaynes @jeffleatham @travisatreo
A post shared by Ally Maki (@allymaki) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT
Haynes is known for his roles on Arrow and Teen Wolf, while Leatham is the floral designer for the Four Seasons Hotel, as reported by E! News.
Haynes came out as gay publicly last year and made his relationship with Leatham official last month on his Instagram where he posted a cute photo of the two with the caption: “It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!