‘Bachelor’ winner Vanessa Grimaldi unhappy about being out of the spotlight

This is a new one. Usually Bachelor and Bachelorette winners can’t wait for the cameras to stop rolling so that they can start their lives with their new partners.

Nick Viall’s leading lady Vanessa Grimaldi, however, is not too happy about the lack of cameras following her every move.

In an Us Weekly exclusive, it appears that Viall’s continued fame as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, is not sitting too well with the special education teacher. According to a source close to the couple, Grimaldi is “having a hard time.” The friend adds, “Nick rehearses a lot. They fight about it.”

According to the source, Grimaldi’s issues are not only with the busy schedule of her future husband. “Vanessa’s not used to the attention being mostly on Nick. It’s taking a toll.”

The news is not entirely shocking considering the display the couple put on in the post-finale After the Finale Rose special. The two looked less than ecstatic to put their love on display for the world and revealed that adjusting to their new life hadn’t been easy.

Grimaldi, who is originally from Montreal, recently relocated to Los Angeles to be with Viall, but a wedding date is still far off.

“No, no,” he responded when asked about a date. “Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now. We’re still just doing a lot of new things together.”

He adds, “She’s living with me, but obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff, so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”