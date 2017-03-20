Backstreet Boy member A.J. McLean and his wife welcome baby girl

Backstreet Boy member A.J. McLean and his wife welcome baby girl
March 20 15:06 2017

Backstreet Boy member A.J. McLean has become a dad for the second time after his wife, Rochelle, gave birth to their baby girl on March 19.

A rep for the singer confirmed the news to People. The baby girl, named Lyric Dean, was born at 5:10 pm and weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz.

The couple are parents to daughter, Ava, who is 4 years old. McLean once said they wanted to have another child because “even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a brother or sister for her became more and more important to us.”

McLean is the only member of the Backstreet Boys who has two daughters. He also stated, “Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family.”

The couple announced they were expecting a second child in September when McLean posted a photo on Instagram of four pairs of Jordan sneakers.

McLean is the only member of the Backstreet Boys to have daughters. Bandmates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell all have boys.





