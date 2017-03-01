Barack and Michelle Obama get book deals

Now that their time as POTUS and FLOTUS has come to an end, Barack and Michelle Obama will be focusing their energy on a new job — writing.

The former President and First Lady have snagged book deals with Penguin Random House, USA Today reports. President Obama had previously shared that he planned to write books once he left office with CNN’s Dan Axelrod.

“With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance,” said Penguin Random House chief executive Mark Dohle.

The New York Times reports that the Obamas were at the center of a bidding war between publishing companies. Opening offers had started at $18-20 million, and their book advances alone are expected to be unprecedented. NYT reports that the Obamas’ advances could exceed the $8 million that Hillary Clinton received for her memoir Living History and the $10 million Bill Clinton garnered for his own book My Life.

There is also speculation about the content of these books. President Obama kept a journal during his time in office, which could allow for more behind the scenes views into the presidential life in any upcoming books.

Penguin Random House remained mum on the specific details of the book deals but did disclose that one million books would be donated in the Obama’s name to First Book, a nonprofit that provides books to underprivileged children and Open ebooks, who partnered with the White House on their 2016 digital education initiative. The Obamas will also donate a portion of their advance earnings to charity.