Battle between Leah Remini and Scientology continues as her show gets renewed for second season

The war between Leah Remini and the Church of Scientology continues to wage on as the actress’ A&E show, Scientology and the Aftermath, has been renewed for a second season.

Remini released a statement about the show’s renewal which read, “It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere. The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others.”

She also posted about the news on her Instagram account.

It's official. #scientologytheaftermath A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

However, the Church of Scientology and it’s members didn’t share in the enthusiasm about the show, which they would rather just go away, getting renewed for another season.

A representative for the church discussed A&E’s decision to renew the program and accused Remini and the network, of paying sources to appear on the series.

“Real transparency would be for A&E to detail all forms of compensation made to sources spreading religious hate and bigotry on Leah Remini’s show. Teamed with A&E to shamelessly turn religious hate into a commodity by treating it as entertainment … The Church has repeatedly asked A&E to investigate the production of the Remini series and financial payments, especially in the wake of numerous violent threats generated against the Church, its leaders and parishioners coinciding with the airing of the series.”

So far A&E has not responded to that accusation.