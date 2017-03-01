‘Beauty and the Beast’ will feature an ‘exclusively gay moment’

Disney will provide its first “exclusively gay moment” in the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast. It will involve Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, played by Josh Gad, who will develop feelings for Gaston, played by Luke Evans.

Director Bill Condon spoke with Attitude Magazine to reveal the story behind LeFou’s sexuality.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. It is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.’

Condon adds that Gad does “something really subtle and delicious” knowing this background of LeFou. But the director does not give any more insight into the film as he does not “want to give it away.”

Condon stresses how important this historic “watershed moment” will be when the movie hits screens worldwide.

“The studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural – and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it’s still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay.”

Check out the recently released clip of LeFou singing “Gaston.” This may not be the scene that Condon is hinting at and it just have to hold you over until the movie is released on March 17th.