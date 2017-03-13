Beauty products you have to try for spring break

While some of our peers can look forward to spring break, we’re stuck in a cubicle with the closest thing to a Hawaiian getaway is a pineapple pizza.

Just because we’re still working, does not mean we can’t pamper ourselves or have a staycation of our own.

Take a break from those pesky work emails, get some girlfriends over for some bottomless mimosas and just relax.

With temperatures warming up, it’s normal to want to shed some clothes for that pool party, but we suggest shedding some dead skin first.

Grab the neuRADIANCE Instant Cell Exfoliator ($79) to slough off that winter layer, so your skin looks even in that bikini. We’re big fans of this exfoliator for its cooling effect plus emollient meadowfoam seed oil.

Next, we suggest the Borghese Summer Glow Tinted Moisturizer in SPF 20 ($32) for that no makeup-makeup look. When you’re busy lounging at the pool, this oil-free option is a must for that illuminating, yet semi-matte feel.

Of course, sunscreen isn’t the only product you should be reapplying. Eye cream is a necessity, and Arbonne RE9 Advanced Lifting and Contouring Eye Cream ($60) is light enough for touch-ups after you get out of the pool.

When all is done in the sun, unwind with your friends with this fango ESSENZIALI MOISTURIZE Treatment Sheet Mask ($7). With all that chlorine, your skin wreak havoc with dryness, so this mask is perfect with its avocado, kelp and acai berry extracts.

Need an extra lift the next morning? Try the Arbonne Intelligence Genius Ultra ($280) with your favorite cleanser. The device warms up, as you’re massaging the product onto your skin. By opening up your pores, your skin is more receptive to the benefits of your cleanser. As your skin gets used to the warmth, you can even adjust the setting to the device.

With this beauty regimen, when you get back to your office, we’ll bet that everyone will be wondering about your covetable glow.