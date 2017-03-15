Ben Affleck reveals he just finished a stint in rehab

On Tuesday, March 14, Ben Affleck revealed that he recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

The Batman v. Superman actor released the following statement on his Facebook page discussing his decision to seek treatment.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck also went to rehab in 2001 for alcohol addiction, as reported by CNN.

This news comes after he and Jennifer Garner announced last week that they were calling off their divorce to “work things out.” His rehab stint also might explain why he stepped down from directing the next Batman movie.

Affleck was last seen in public at the 2017 Academy Awards at the end of February, supporting his brother Casey Affleck, who took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea. According to Entertainment Tonight, Ben attended the Oscars with his sobriety coach.

We wish Ben continued success with his sobriety!