The best of Ryan Reynolds’ and Jake Gyllenhaal’s bromance on the press tour for ‘Life’

We all know and love Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, but their newly discovered bromance on their press tour for their new movie Life has shown us just how close the two stars really are.

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal spent the last week traveling around the world promoting their new thriller Life, which hits theaters March 24. This press tour has given the public hilarious videos of the two unable to contain their laughter. And when you watch these videos, you will be unable to control your laughter too!

Based on their chemistry it’s hard to believe that the two only met on the set of Life just last year. But we are so happy that this movie brought them together! And by the looks of their friendship, famous bromances such as Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake’s, might have a run for their money.

Check out our top Reynolds and Gyllenhaal moments below to see how great this bromance between the Life co-stars really is!

To see more moments beyond this list, just go on Youtube and type in their names and you will receive a plethora of videos that you will end up watching for hours.