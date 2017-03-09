Betty Moon stuns on new LP ‘Chrome’

One of the greatest trends in contemporary music has been the resurgence of the female pop star. Though the gender disparities in the behind the scenes action of the music business are still evident, there’s no denying the growing presence of strong, talented women in the industry.

Toronto-based artist, Betty Moon, is no exception. Her mesmerizing melodies and high-energy hooks place her among modern greats like Tove Lo or Jess Glynne. On her latest album Chrome, out March 24, Betty Moon demonstrates an eclectic range within today’s seemingly-static pop genre. The LP is full of danceable beats and bass-heavy tracks, all of which seem perfectly prepped for radio play.

“Sound” and “Demolate,” the first two songs on the album, have the potential to bring Betty Moon into the mainstream. Exciting and amplified, “Sound” is an energetic first single that you’ll want to spin on repeat. “Demolate” matches the house-inspired beats of “Sound,” but diverges in its lyrical depth. Contrast between a hyped-up melody and emotional lyrics shows an impressive artistic capacity, and this song demonstrates Betty Moon’s musical multiplicity.

Dance-based albums have a tendency to feel contrived and monotonous, but Chrome avoids this expertly. The 12-track LP is filled with highs and lows, creating space for introspection within each of the upbeat, atmospheric songs. “Waste Your Time” and “Life Is But a Dream” are reminiscent of soulful R&B artists like Sade and Emeli Sande. Betty Moon’s range reaches even farther on “Parachute,” an expansive pop track with a hint of blues. There’s not a moment on this album that feels ingenuine, despite the often-criticized pop characteristics it relays. Betty Moon is already a recognized name in Canada, and Chrome proves why.

Chrome is the eighth studio album from Betty Moon, and hits stores on March 24. Check out the hit single “Sound” now!