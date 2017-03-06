Beyoncé fans upset after Emma Watson’s Vanity Fair photoshoot

Emma Watson stirred the Beyhive after responding to backlash over her revealing photo shoot.

Three years ago Watson did an interview with Wonderland Magazine in which she was very critical on how Beyoncé presented herself in her 2013 album.

While discussing whether Beyoncé’s album was or was not feministic, Watson said she felt conflicted.

“I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her.”

Fast forward to 2017 and Watson is facing backlash for a semi-nude photo shoot she did for Vanity Fair. In response to the backlash, Watson said, “I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

Enter the Beyhive …

Beyoncé’s fanbase is demanding Watson apologize to the singer for the comments she made in 2014. Queen Bey’s fans are calling Watson a hypocrite for her criticism towards the singer.

Emma Watson: “Beyoncé using her sexuality as empowerment isn’t feminism!”

Also Emma Watson: pic.twitter.com/ZhfKmXfsRi — ☾ jay (@WOLVERlNES) March 3, 2017

Emma Watson is hypocrite. Now that she is being attacked for the same thing she attacked Beyonce for 5 years ago, it is problem. Girl bye. — Ᏸecca🥀 (@MJStarLover) March 5, 2017