Is Beyonce hinting at the sex of her twins?

The Beyhive was swirling with fans commenting about a recent photo of Beyonce that appeared to hint she was carrying twin boys.

Beyonce posted photos of the style she donned to celebrate her dad’s birthday. In the photos, she was seen wearing a velvet mini dress, boots and familiar earrings.

Beyoncé is wearing her pregnancy so well. 😍🖤 pic.twitter.com/P98tEXomtf — tay. (@_tayymo) March 13, 2017

The earrings she was seen wearing also appeared in her 2008 music video for “If I Were a Boy.” Of course, she could have just picked them out for the occasion. However, Beyonce is the Queen of hints and she could be telling us something.

Before announcing she was pregnant with twins on Feb. 1, she appeared to hint at being pregnant with twins in earlier photos. When her album Lemonade was released, she teased Instagram followers with photos of lemons.

What do you think? Are twin boys on the horizon?