Beyoncé makes wish come true meeting fan whose battling cancer via FaceTime (Video)

Beyoncé slays once again for her caring actions towards a fan with cancer, whose wish to meet her favorite singer came true.

Ebony Banks, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, dreamed of meeting Queen Bey and she did so with the help of her family and friends.

Banks’ social group of friends and family started a campaign online in the attempts to reach out to the “Lemonade” singer. #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE became a social media campaign that spread. Banks’ high school, Alief Independent School District even helped out the cause, after giving their student an early graduation.

Beyoncé was eventually reached through this campaign, in no time at all really and was touched by Banks’ journey. Banks has spent the last year in a hospital since her diagnosis, even having her high school graduation in the hospital. SoBey agreed to meet the teenager via FaceTime, on Wednesday, March 22, in the hopes of cheering her up.

An online fan group for Beyoncé, BEYONCE LEIGON, found this endearing FaceTime call and posted it to their Twitter page. Soon after, the Twitter page for Banks’ high school shared the video in jubilation.