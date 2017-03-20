‘Big Bang Theory’ confirmed renewal for two more seasons

Credit: YouTube

‘Big Bang Theory’ confirmed renewal for two more seasons
March 20 17:17 2017

The Big Bang Theory sitcom has been renewed for seasons 11 and 12 whilst co-stars wait contract agreement.

CBS and Warner Bros have officially closed a deal for TV’s No. 1 sitcom. This contract renewal comes at a time when co-stars Mayiam Bialik and Melissa Rauch who are still awaiting a pay raise for the upcoming seasons that would give them parity.

Bialik, who plays Amy, Sheldon’s girlfriend and Rauch, who plays Bernadette, Howard’s wife, should see a pay raise that gets them to $900,00 per episode to match that of their other five co-stars. Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Jim Parsons (Sheldon) and Kaley Cuoco (Penny), were earning a million dollars per episode, until they agreed to a $100,000 pay-cut to help out their co-stars.

The Big Bang Theory production costs aren’t cheap as it can be up to $10 million per episode and the paycheck for their stars takes up a portion of that. However, it is the No. 1 syndicated sitcom on television to date and CBS’ No. 1 scripted series based on total viewers.

Along with The Big Bang Theory’s season 2 renewal, a spin-off show called Young Sheldon is in the works, which will be narrated and produced by Parsons.





view more articles

About Article Author

Reagan Hailey
Reagan Hailey

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

‘Bachelorette’ creator ‘in shock’ after contestant Eric Hill’s death

Damon Lindelof’s ‘The Leftovers’ HBO premiere date moved back two weeks

NBCUniversal to stream video on Facebook for Winter Olympics

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.