‘Big Bang Theory’ confirmed renewal for two more seasons

The Big Bang Theory sitcom has been renewed for seasons 11 and 12 whilst co-stars wait contract agreement.

CBS and Warner Bros have officially closed a deal for TV’s No. 1 sitcom. This contract renewal comes at a time when co-stars Mayiam Bialik and Melissa Rauch who are still awaiting a pay raise for the upcoming seasons that would give them parity.

Bialik, who plays Amy, Sheldon’s girlfriend and Rauch, who plays Bernadette, Howard’s wife, should see a pay raise that gets them to $900,00 per episode to match that of their other five co-stars. Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Jim Parsons (Sheldon) and Kaley Cuoco (Penny), were earning a million dollars per episode, until they agreed to a $100,000 pay-cut to help out their co-stars.

The Big Bang Theory production costs aren’t cheap as it can be up to $10 million per episode and the paycheck for their stars takes up a portion of that. However, it is the No. 1 syndicated sitcom on television to date and CBS’ No. 1 scripted series based on total viewers.

Along with The Big Bang Theory’s season 2 renewal, a spin-off show called Young Sheldon is in the works, which will be narrated and produced by Parsons.