‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Young Sheldon’ officially ordered by CBS

CBS has officially ordered a full series of The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, which will highlight the journey infamous character Sheldon Cooper has when he goes to high school at just nine years old in East Texas.

The younger version of Sheldon will be played by child actor Iain Armitage, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. Armitage is currently starring in the HBO drama Big Little Lies and appeared on NBC’s Little Big Shots, displaying his talent as a young theater critic.

Zoe Perry is going to take on the role of Sheldon’s mother. Perry’s real life mother is played by Laurie Metcalf, who plays the same role on The Big Bang Theory. Also set to star in the spinoff are Lance Barber as Sheldon’s father and Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan as Sheldon’s siblings, as reported by Deadline.

Jim Parsons is going to be an executive producer along with the show’s creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, in addition to Todd Spiewak. Parsons will also serve as the narrator of the show as “Adult Sheldon.”

Jon Favreau will direct and executive producer the first episode.

The spinoff will likely air immediately following The Big Bang Theory if the CBS hit can get its desired two-season renewal, once the most disputed about contracts are finalized.