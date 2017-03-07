Bill Paxton’s cause of death revealed

Just over a week after the shocking news that Bill Paxton had passed away, we now know how the actor died.

TMZ obtained Paxton’s death certificate which states that the movie star died from a stroke following surgery after an aortic aneurysm to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta.

Paxton had the surgery on Feb. 14 and his date of death is listed as Feb. 25. The public announcement about his passing was made on Feb. 26, which was the same day the Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press noted that because the 61-year-old died under doctors’ care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center an autopsy was not given for his COD.

Paxton starred in several blockbuster movies during his career including Titanic, True Lies, Big Love, Apollo 13 and Twister. Many of the big name actors he worked with shared their reactions and paid tribute to him following his death.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Newbury and his two children.