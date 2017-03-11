Billy Ray Cyrus’ Instagram stirs speculations that Miley and Liam Hemsworth secretly married

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly married? Fans have really jumped the gun assuming so.

Yesterday, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of his daughter Miley on Instagram. The photo shows the “Wrecking Ball” singer smiling in a white sundress. This photo is of the photo on a camera.

You can see Cyrus herself in the screen’s reflection of the post. Almost as if she is taking a photo of the photo.

The caption is what really threw people. “I’m so happy…you are happy,” he wrote.

Most of comments on the photo consist of “Omg did she get married to Liam?”

Neither Cyrus or Hemsworth has said anything of marriage so far.

The couple’s engagement was back on as of January 2016 after a two year breakup. However this isn’t the first report of a secret marriage.

A month following their engagement news there were talks the two were secret wed in Australia.

One thing is for sure. These two are happier than ever before.