Blink 182 releases new single ‘Parking Lot’
March 17 12:10 2017

Are the ’90s and early 2000s slowly making a comeback? Maybe, because Blink 182 has released a brand new song.

The pop-punk band is back with their song “Parking Lot,” a shoutout to youth in the suburbs.

To no surprise, fans have flooded Twitter with nothing but praise for the single.

The song is from the deluxe edition of their 2016 comeback album, California. The Grammy-nominated album dropped on May 19. It came with 11 brand new tracks as well as an acoustic version of “Bored to Death.”

Listen to the full track below :





