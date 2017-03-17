Blink 182 releases new single ‘Parking Lot’

Are the ’90s and early 2000s slowly making a comeback? Maybe, because Blink 182 has released a brand new song.

The pop-punk band is back with their song “Parking Lot,” a shoutout to youth in the suburbs.

To no surprise, fans have flooded Twitter with nothing but praise for the single.

New Blink single today? Then it’s a good day. #parkinglot — davidianhart (@blueradiator) March 16, 2017

New @blink182 #parkinglot is just what this week need blink182 is life — scott (@scott_guitar23) March 16, 2017

The song is from the deluxe edition of their 2016 comeback album, California. The Grammy-nominated album dropped on May 19. It came with 11 brand new tracks as well as an acoustic version of “Bored to Death.”

Listen to the full track below :