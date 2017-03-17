Blink 182 releases new single ‘Parking Lot’

Credit : YouTube
Are the ’90s and early 2000s slowly making a comeback? Maybe, because Blink 182 has released a brand new song.
The pop-punk band is back with their song “Parking Lot,” a shoutout to youth in the suburbs.
To no surprise, fans have flooded Twitter with nothing but praise for the single.
New Blink single today? Then it’s a good day. #parkinglot
— davidianhart (@blueradiator) March 16, 2017
New @blink182 #parkinglot is just what this week need blink182 is life
— scott (@scott_guitar23) March 16, 2017
The song is from the deluxe edition of their 2016 comeback album, California. The Grammy-nominated album dropped on May 19. It came with 11 brand new tracks as well as an acoustic version of “Bored to Death.”
Listen to the full track below :
The deluxe edition of California is available to pre-order at https://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab and you can get Parking Lot immediately. Woohoo!! pic.twitter.com/GBFCdoG9RH
— blink-182 (@blink182) March 16, 2017
