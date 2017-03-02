Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly texting buddies! Yep, you read that correctly.

The two have been in touch since the middle of February amid Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie.

According to US Weekly, the 53-year-old actor has been in touch with his ex-wife, Aniston. Sources said, “They have been friends for a while.”

Since Pitt didn’t have Aniston’s number after their 2005 divorce, he tracked it down through “a tangled web” of contacts.

In fact, he sent her birthday wishes for her 48th birthday on Feb. 11 which is how they picked up communication.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” the insider told the mag. And, regarding the Allied star’s recent custody battle with Jolie, he “has confided in [Aniston].”

Although Jolie has expressed the split was difficult, Pitt hasn’t spoken publicly about it. But the sources revealed that things haven’t been easy post-split for Pitt either, “Brad told her [Aniston] he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

While Pitt’s life is troubled, Aniston is settled comfortably.

The actress, who married Justin Theroux in 2015, spent her birthday vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In fact, the six-night romantic getaway was a combined birthday and Valentine’s day celebration.

Talk about a great escape!

In relation to Pitt, Theroux wasn’t concerned about his wife and her ex’s text conversation.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” said the insider. And besides, he knows Aniston “just wants to be nice.”