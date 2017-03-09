Brie Larson addresses her refusal to clap for Casey Affleck after he won Oscar

Brie Larson has finally addressed her reaction or non-reaction after Casey Affleck won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Manchester by the Sea.

As we previously reported, Larson made it very clear, on a stage in front of millions of viewers around the world, that she was not thrilled that Affleck won the award. The actress’ body language of standing onstage rather motionless and refusing to join in with the rest of the crowd and applaud him, spoke louder than words. However, Vanity Fair caught up with her Wednesday evening at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island in Los Angeles and asked her to comment on the snub.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” Larson said before adding, “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

Earlier in the year, The Room star also had to present Affleck with the award at the Golden Globes and there too she showed that wasn’t too excited for his win.

Her lack of enthusiasm is because Larson is an advocate for sexual assault victims and Affleck was accused of sexually harassing two women in 2010. Larson is not the only actress who was hoping someone other than Affleck would win the award.

In January, Fresh Off The Boat‘s Constance Wu began a protest and voiced her frustrations about Affleck being nominated via Twitter.

Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity,human integrity!Bc poor kid rly needs the help! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court!Just do a good acting job,thats all that matters!bc Art isn't about humanity,right? — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017