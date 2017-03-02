You can now get a replica of Lauren Conrad’s ring!

We all peruse through Lauren Conrad’s Instagram on the daily, so it would be no surprise that we’re fans of the designer’s covetable engagement ring.

While The Hills alum is married now and expecting a little one on the way, it wasn’t too long ago when hubby William Tell popped the question.

The solitaire engagement ring that has been “liked” over and over again, now has a replica, courtesy of the New York Times Best Seller.

The ring is part of her new jewelry line that launched at Kohl’s in February. The inspiration for the collection stemmed from her own jewelry box. The LC Lauren Conrad 10k Rose Gold Morganite Ring, which resembles Conrad’s ring, costs $2,000.

The 31-year-old told PeopleStyle, “They sent me all the different stones, the cuts that I could play with and sketch into. It was so much fun.”

Simplicity was also key. “When it came to the rose gold and diamond pieces, we wanted everything to feel very delicate and intricate,” Conrad said. “Nothing too modern!”

Even if you’re not looking for an engagement ring, Conrad advised significant others it would make suitable push presents.

“I very much believe in the ‘push present’ idea!” she suggested. “My husband’s laughing! I really love the little bands, whether it’s in a particular stone or coordinating with your child’s birthstone. You can layer it with your wedding ring or wear it alone.”