Cara Delevingne announces first novel ‘Mirror, Mirror’

Model and actress Cara Delevingne, will soon be adding novelist to her list of titles.
Delevingne, 24, took to Instagram to share news about her upcoming novel titled Mirror, Mirror.
Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music 😵) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU! #MirrorMirror
“Another pinch me moment,” Delevingne gushed. “Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships.”
The turn as an author is a new step for the Suicide Squad star, but she appeared very excited to share her new work.
“I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU,” she said in her Instagram post.
The novel’s official release date is Oct. 7, 2017 but it is already available for pre-order on Amazon.