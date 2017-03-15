Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ public memorial date set

The public memorial details for fans to attend has finally been set up for late stars Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

The anticipated public memorial for the Star Wars‘ actress and her legendary Hollywood actress mother, who both passed away in late December of last year, has finally been given a date and music.

Fisher went into cardiac arrest and died days later on Dec. 27, while her mother suffered a stroke and passed just one day after the news of Fisher’s death broke.

The memorial is to be held on March 25 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beverly Hills, California, where the two actresses are buried. Fans who are unable to make it to Beverly Hills can stream the event from Fisher and Reynolds’ websites.

An unspecified song by James Blunt is to be featured over a moving mother-daughter photo montage of the two actors. Although Blunt held a close relationship with Fisher—she being the godmother to his child—Blunt will be not be able to attend the memorial.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd and Princess Leia’s beloved French bulldog, Gary, also her therapy dog, will be in attendance.