‘Cash Me Outside’ girl getting her own reality show

Since just about anyone can get a reality show these days, it’s really no surprise that the infamous “Cash Me Outside” girl will be getting her own as well.

TMZ reported that Danielle Bregoli, also known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil, has inked a deal with a production company to get her own reality series starring her and her mother.

The show’s whole concept is in the early stages as there is not yet a title and no footage has been shot. However, we know Danielle is not camera shy and the 14-year-old’s antics will likely make for at least some entertaining clips once they do start shooting.

As we reported, since Bregoli’s appearances on Dr. Phil she now has her own official clothing line of hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags and this reality show news is proving that whether we like it or not, her 15 minutes isn’t up yet.