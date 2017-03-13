Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ reunites to celebrate Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s birthday (Video)

Screenshot via YouTube

March 13 12:26 2017

Reunited and it feels so good! Several members of the Jersey Shore cast came together for Sammy “Sweetheart” Giancola’s 30th birthday party over the weekend.

The Jersey Shore alum who attended Giancola’s party in Manhattan included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deanna Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley with her husband, Roger.

Te gang shared several shots of the bash and even a video of them hitting the dance floor together just like old times, only this time there wasn’t much fist-pumping going on. But eight years after the show premiered, two marriages and a few kids later it was great to see these cast members hanging out again and having a great time.

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

Happy birthday @sammisweetheart !!!!!

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

These two @rogermathewsnj @vinnyguadagnino

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

Remember these fucks? At sammis bday but she's not in the pic

A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on

Meatballs 🍝 @snooki

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on





