Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ reunites to celebrate Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s birthday (Video)

Reunited and it feels so good! Several members of the Jersey Shore cast came together for Sammy “Sweetheart” Giancola’s 30th birthday party over the weekend.

The Jersey Shore alum who attended Giancola’s party in Manhattan included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deanna Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley with her husband, Roger.

Te gang shared several shots of the bash and even a video of them hitting the dance floor together just like old times, only this time there wasn’t much fist-pumping going on. But eight years after the show premiered, two marriages and a few kids later it was great to see these cast members hanging out again and having a great time.

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Happy birthday @sammisweetheart !!!!! A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

These two @rogermathewsnj @vinnyguadagnino A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Remember these fucks? At sammis bday but she's not in the pic A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

Such an amazing night celebrating Sams 30th ❤ love all these ladies so much @sammisweetheart @mallorykristenp @jwoww @snooki A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Reunion ❤with our favorite person from Mtv .. he's our best thing! We love you Fabs 😍😍@jwoww @snooki @sammisweetheart @MichaelFab A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:14am PDT