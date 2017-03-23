CBS announces early renewals for 18 shows

CBS announces early renewals for 18 shows
March 23 2017

CBS announced that it is renewing 18 shows for the 2017-2018 season.

We already knew about the Big Bang Theory’s 2-year renewal and contract negotiations, as well as the renewal of NCIS. The new Big Bang Theory prequel about a young Sheldon is also in the works.

In addition to regular series, five freshman shows are part of the network’s early renewals, including Bull, Kevin Can Wait, Macgyver, Man With A Plan and Superior Donuts.

What’s left on the table in veteran shows are Criminal Minds, which lost two major characters in a short amount of time, it’s sister show Beyond Borders which hasn’t truly taken flight, Code Black which brought Rob Lowe on board this season, Elementary with Lucy Liu, 2 Broke Girls and Matthew Perry’s The Odd Couple.

Of the remaining freshman shows, The Great Indoors with Joel McHale and Pure Genius are on the fence. Already canceled are Katherine Heigl’s Doubt after a mere two episodes. And following the sudden death of Bill Paxton it is unlikely Training Day will return.

Following are the renewed series to date for the 2017-2018 season:

The Big Bang Theory (previously announced)

Blue Bloods

Bull

Hawaii Five-0

Kevin Can Wait

Life In Pieces

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Man With A Plan

Mom

NCIS (previously Announced)

NCIS Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Scorpion

Superior Donuts

Survivor

48 Hours

60 Minutes





