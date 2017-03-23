A number of A list celebrities posted on their social media accounts and raised awareness for World Water Day on Wednesday. World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 and the goal is to tackle the global water crisis.

According to the United Nations, it all began in 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro. But the first observed day was not until 1993.

A large part of this day is to raise awareness for parts of the world that suffered and are suffering from water-related issues. And organizations, like Drop4Drop and Water.org, have practiced this with the help from celebrities.

In the past, Drop4Drop worked to fund sustainable clean water solutions to countries that are in desperate need of fresh, clean water. They employed local laborers and rely heavily on community involvement which created a sense of ownership and pride for members of this project. The foundation also provided maintenance training and hygiene education. So not only do their projects provide clean water to over 1,000 people who have never had this privilege, but they also work to educate others on this water crisis.

In fact, they encourage others to get involved to help them reach their #cleanwaterforall mission. According to their website, there are 663 million people who do not have access to clean water. But they remain positive and stated, “Together we can make a difference.”

While Drop4Drop was founded by Adele’s husband, Simon Konecki, Water.org was founded by Gary White and Matt Damon. Moreover, they are an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed 5 million lives around the world.

According to that website, their goal is “to break down the barriers between people and access to safe water and sanitation.” For the past 25 years, they gave women hope, children health and communities a future. For the next 25 years they hope to continue their work and provide toilets to the 2.4 billion people who do not have access.

So in response to this, celebrities like Adele, Ashton Kutcher, Emma Stone and others posted on social media throwing up a “W.”

See images below:

#W4Water 1.5 million children die every year due to water related diseases. Pls support @drop4drop with their mission to end the water crisis 💦 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

W is for #WorldWaterDay #W4Water A post shared by drop4drop (@drop4drop) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

Other celebrities like Cara Delevigne, Lady Gaga and Rita Ora also showed up in Drop4Drop’s video of celebrities throwing up W’s for World Water Day.

It’s never too late to get involved. Check out Water.org or Drop4Drop’s websites today to see how you can be part of the movement.