Chelsea Clinton pens children’s book in honor of women

Chelsea Clinton penned a children’s book in honor of women in history who overcame obstacles.

The former first daughter has written a children’s picture book titled She Persisted , which will feature 13 women throughout history who were told “no,” but through perseverance overcame adversity. These women stood up for their cause and fought for their beliefs, ultimately becoming iconic figures for women’s rights.

“I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever made to feel less than,” Clinton said in a statement.

Among those women in Chelsea’s new book are Oprah Winfrey, Helen Keller and Harriet Tubman.

She took to Twitter to promote the book with the caption, “Persistence has changed the course of history—I’m so excited to share stories of girls & women who didn’t take no for an answer on May 30th!”

The title for Clinton’s new book came from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, when he said of Warren, “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

The title seems very fitting, as it has became a mantra among women’s rights advocates.