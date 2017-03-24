Chris Pratt tells those body shaming him that it ‘hurts’

Chris Pratt has been dieting while filming the sequel to Jurassic World and the actor has really been entertaining the public with his social media video series titled #WHATSMYSNACK, but some internet trolls came out and shamed his weight.

The haters have been saying that Pratt apparently looks too skinny and he addressed those body shaming him informing them that their words do hurt.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.” the star wrote.

However, in a way only Chris Pratt can, he brought up the mood and turned it around as a joke to conclude his post writing, “So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”

We’re glad Pratt was able to make light of the issue and hopefully the trolls haven’t ruined it and he will continue to let us know what he’s eating while dieting.