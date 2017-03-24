Chris Pratt tells those body shaming him that it ‘hurts’

Screenshot via YouTube

Chris Pratt tells those body shaming him that it ‘hurts’
March 24 17:31 2017

Chris Pratt has been dieting while filming the sequel to Jurassic World and the actor has really been entertaining the public with his social media video series titled #WHATSMYSNACK, but some internet trolls came out and shamed his weight.

The haters have been saying that Pratt apparently looks too skinny and he addressed those body shaming him informing them that their words do hurt.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.” the star wrote.

However, in a way only Chris Pratt can, he brought up the mood and turned it around as a joke to conclude his post writing, “So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”

We’re glad Pratt was able to make light of the issue and hopefully the trolls haven’t ruined it and he will continue to let us know what he’s eating while dieting.





view more articles

About Article Author

Michelle Kapusta
Michelle Kapusta

At Large Senior Editor, Temple University graduate, Philadelphia resident and avid sports fan.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Trey Songz arrested for outburst, destroying stage after performance (Video)

Trey Songz arrested for outburst, destroying stage after performance (Video)

#Celebrity faux pas: deleted tweets

Lake Bell is pregnant with her first child

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.