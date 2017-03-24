Chrissy Teigen gets drunk with her mom in this hilarious video

If you love when Chrissy Teigen posts videos of herself after consuming some cocktails, you’re now going to see another Teigen having a few drinks as well as her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, joins her in this hilarious video.

Teigen is now in a new partnership with Smirnoff and on Thursday, March 23, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the ad with her mom.

In the video, the model makes us laugh with a few of the antics we can expect and love from her and get an unexpected appearance from Mama Teigen at the very end.

“Guys. It’s official. I’m in a relationship with @SmirnoffUS!” Chrissy captioned the post. “I could have gone for a fancy vodka, but I didn’t. I chose one that keeps it real instead. Smirnoff is actually a really great tasting vodka, and they aren’t afraid to be a little unfancy sometimes. Samesies. Take a peek behind the scenes with me and my mom @pepperthai2!!

Vilailuck was equally as happy to be in the ad with her daughter and posted the video to her own Instagram as well writing, “My commercial debut!! @smirnoffUS #i’mmovingonup.”