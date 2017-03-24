Chrissy Teigen gets drunk with her mom in this hilarious video

Screenshot via YouTube

Chrissy Teigen gets drunk with her mom in this hilarious video
March 24 12:42 2017

If you love when Chrissy Teigen posts videos of herself after consuming some cocktails, you’re now going to see another Teigen having a few drinks as well as her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, joins her in this hilarious video.

Teigen is now in a new partnership with Smirnoff and on Thursday, March 23, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the ad with her mom.

RELATED:  John Legend is in charge of removing an intoxicated Chrissy Teigen’s jewelry

In the video, the model makes us laugh with a few of the antics we can expect and love from her and get an unexpected appearance from Mama Teigen at the very end.

“Guys. It’s official. I’m in a relationship with @SmirnoffUS!” Chrissy captioned the post. “I could have gone for a fancy vodka, but I didn’t. I chose one that keeps it real instead. Smirnoff is actually a really great tasting vodka, and they aren’t afraid to be a little unfancy sometimes. Samesies. Take a peek behind the scenes with me and my mom @pepperthai2!!

Vilailuck was equally as happy to be in the ad with her daughter and posted the video to her own Instagram as well writing, “My commercial debut!! @smirnoffUS #i’mmovingonup.”





view more articles

About Article Author

Michelle Kapusta
Michelle Kapusta

At Large Senior Editor, Temple University graduate, Philadelphia resident and avid sports fan.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Selena Gomez subpoenaed to testify in Justin Bieber case while out in Los Angeles

Lauren Conrad admits she never was obsessed with the idea of marriage

Cody Walker opens up about his late brother Paul Walker

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.