Chrissy Teigen says she will go topless on United Airlines flight

Credit: YouTube

Chrissy Teigen says she will go topless on United Airlines flight
March 27 17:18 2017

Chrissy Teigen has taken to Twitter to declare that she will go topless on a United Airlines flight in protest of two 10-year-old’s that were not allowed to board a plane because of their attire.

On Sunday, March 26, Teigen took to the social media site and made her announcement after she heard about the young girls not being able to board because they were wearing leggings.

Related: Chrissy Teigen gives away her dress on Twitter

“I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress,” the model wrote. “Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.

Many of her followers tried to get info. on when exactly she would be protesting.

One Twitter user then informed her that the reason the girls were denied access onto the plane is because they were using employees passes and did not meet the dress code requirement, to which Teigen replied, “Honestly I don’t really care. If I have an issue with a company, I stop giving them money. Like d&g. Easy peasy.”

She then elaborated more and tweeted, “sorry I didn’t mean for the don’t care part to sound so aggressive. I literally meant I don’t really care. … I don’t need forced public apologies and takedowns. I just make a conscious effort to not support.”

Teigen’s tweets caused a bit of back-and-forth between many of her followers about the airline’s rule.

And, of course, the trolls came out and went after Chrissy, but she shut them down as usual and was applauded by her followers.





view more articles

About Article Author

Michelle Kapusta
Michelle Kapusta

At Large Senior Editor, Temple University graduate, Philadelphia resident and avid sports fan.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Tyga feuds with Blac Chyna, over claims Kylie Jenner’s Ferrari was leased

Fred Thompson, former Senator and ‘Law & Order’ actor, dies at 73

Oprah Winfrey wears 3.5-pound wig on the cover of her magazine

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.