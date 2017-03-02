Cinnamon Pebbles Cereal and $100 Visa Gift Card

Add some cinnamon sweet taste to your cereal with the new Cinnamon Pebbles Cereal from Post! The innovative new Cinnamon Pebbles cereal stays true to the fun of the classic Pebbles cereal, but with a creative flavor twist.

Similar to the classic Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles brands, Cinnamon Pebbles cereal will provide a total sensory overload as soon as you open a box, with the sweet cinnamon smell coming to life.

Whether eaten straight from the box, poured in a bowl with milk or added into recipes, Cinnamon Pebbles delivers great taste for cereal lovers of all ages.

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: One $100 Visa Gift Card and four boxes of Cinnamon Pebbles

Sponsor: Post Consumer Brands

Number of Winners: 1