Colbert continues to beat ‘The Tonight Show’ in the ratings, Fallon’s not happy

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has beat The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in ratings for overall viewers for the fifth straight week and Fallon is being forced to change the show’s format, much to his dismay.

According to a source from Page Six, Fallon is starting to feel the pressure to include more political bits to compete with Colbert, which is something the SNL alum is not comfortable doing.

“Stephen Colbert is now beating him in a big way and he has to change his format to keep up because he’s losing viewers. They had to figure out a way to get Trump [into his routine] because he’s too weak on Trump and viewers are going elsewhere. [He’s been] uncomfortable talking about politics and that’s not what the people want.”

In an interview with New York Magazine, David Letterman, the previous host of The Late Show, took a jab at Fallon for not being willing to get political, especially after this political year claiming that he “would have gone to work on Trump.”

The Tonight Show is evidently trying to change the format of their show by adding a new political segment called “The Week in Words,” which is similar in the material Colbert and his team produces.

And, according to another source close to The Tonight Show, Fallon is not happy about the ratings. He is still winning the 18-49 demographic ratings, but he apparently “freaks out” because “he has to be on top.”

Despite the rivalry rumors, both camps from The Late Show and The Tonight Show insist they are friends of each other’s shows and their respective hosts.

Want to contribute to the ratings? The Late Show airs on CBS at 11:30 p.m. while The Tonight Show airs on NBC at 11:35 p.m. Pick your favorite and tune in!