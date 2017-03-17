Cole Sprouse was ‘in love’ with Jennifer Aniston on set of ‘Friends’

Actor Cole Sprouse admitted he was “infatuated” with Jennifer Aniston during the filming of Friends.

Friends which ran from 1994 to 2004, featured Sprouse, who played Ross Gellar’s (David Schwimmer) son, Ben. Ross dated Rachel Greene (Aniston) and although she is more than twice Sprouse’s age, he admits he was “in love” with his TV dad’s on-screen romance.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her,” Sprouse told the New York Post. “I was infatuated.”

Sprouse was only 7 at the time of his infatuation is 24 years old now and said he hasn’t seen Aniston or the other cast members since the show ended. He appeared in eight episodes from 2000 to 2002.

“If I saw any of them, I’d say, ‘Hello,’” he said of the Friends cast. “But it’s been a while and I certainly don’t look the same, so it’d be a hard sell. And if I did look the same, that’d be a little disconcerting.”

Sprouse who has been acting since he was baby, alongside twin brother Dylan Sprouse found that being on Friends was intimidating and his crush on his co-star made it that more challenging.

“I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank,” said Cole laughing about his infatuation with Aniston. “It was so difficult.”

Sprouse also said that everyone was “tremendously nice” and that it was a “wonderful experience” being on the show.

The actor is currently starring as Jughead Jones on the CW’s Riverdale. He said that since Friends has developed a new cult-following thanks to Netflix, people are still calling him Ben.

“People can call me ‘Ben’ on the street and I will turn around,” he shared. “It’s a funny little process. Now people are calling me Jughead — it’s a strange feeling when you start getting called something new.”

Although rumors of a Friends reunion have surfaced numerous times in the past, its unlikely it will happen at all. Perhaps Sprouse and Aniston will meet again someday by chance.