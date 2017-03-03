Colin Kaepernick will no longer take a knee during National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick will end his protest of taking a knee during the National Anthem next season and will stand for the song.

The news was reported by ESPN via sources on Thursday, March 2. Those sources told the sports media outlet that Kaepernick “no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created.”

As we reported, the quarterback began his silent protest of sitting during last year’s NFL preseason games, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, before taking a knee during the final preseason game and every game thereafter. Unfortunately, he drew much more attention for the his protest that his play on the field and likely won’t put on a Niners uniform again. On Friday, he is said to be opting out of his contract with the team that reportedly wanted to move on from him anyway.

Kaeprnick’s protest was for racial injustices in this country. While he had the support of his teammates and his cause was very important and noble, his method of how he demonstrated his protest was often criticized. He was also heavily criticized after taking such a stance and then not voting in the all important 2016 presidential election. And now again, he is receiving criticism as many believe that he has decided to end his protest only because he needs a job and his potential suitor may not want the distraction.

Kaepernick spent all of his first six seasons in the league with the Niners.