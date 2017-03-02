Country singer Chuck Wicks suffers fractured skull, vertebrae in car accident (Photos)

Country singer and radio personality Chuck Wicks is feeling lucky to be alive and very lucky that he is not paralyzed after fracturing his skull and vertebrae in a car accident.

Wicks took to Facebook on Wednesday, March 1, to thank his fans for all their well wishes and support and inform all those who didn’t know what happened about his injuries.

The 37-year-old explained that he and his America’s Morning Show co-hosts, Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and producer Glenn Johnson were traveling in some bad weather when their vehicle hydroplaned causing a major accident.

“While driving through a bad rain storm our car struck a puddle and hydroplaned, causing it to roll twice into a ditch full of water,” Wicks recalled. “When the vehicle did finally stop I immediately heard Ty say, ‘Is everyone OK… is everyone OK?’ Then for some random reason, I just starting checking my teeth and body and checking where everyone was. At this moment it was safe to say I was in shock.”

He went on to describe the pain he felt and what he told medical personnel when they arrived at the scene.

“I told the paramedic I had neck and head pain and they immediately put me on the backboard/stretcher,” he revealed. “As my head got stiffer through the ride and I knew everyone else was OK I started to panic a bit.. and honestly I was scared.”

Wicks went on to explain that when he arrived at the hospital several tests were conducted and doctors determined that he had fractured his skull and cervical vertebrae in his C2 region.

Doctors are amazed that Wicks can walk and talk after his injuries. He is even expected to be released from the hospital this week, but he will have to wear a brace during his recovery.

As People noted, Wicks was a contestant on the eighth season of Dancing With the Stars and was paired with Julianne Hough whom he dated at the time.