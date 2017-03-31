Crayola to retire color for National Crayon Day

Credit:YouTube

March 31 12:19 2017

Crayola, the most iconic maker of crayons, is officially retiring one of its colors for National Crayon Day.

One of the many products boasted by Crayola is its beloved classic color 24-pack of crayons that have been helping elementary-school aged children (and some adults, let’s be honest) find their inner artist for decades. But as of this year, for this momentous crayon day, Crayola is retiring one of those 24 colors!

So which color is bidding us goodbye you ask?

Crayola wasn’t planning on announcing the farewell of one of its colors until today, but the word got out and they had to make an early announcement via Twitter.

“Our beloved Dandelion has decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit #NationalCrayonDay,”  Crayola’s tweet read.

So it’s Dandelion that is bidding farewell from the 24 pack! Dandelion is off to do bigger and better things. But some of these Twitter users feel very sad about this news.

How do you feel about this crayon, aficionados? Are you sad to see Dandelion go? Are you relieved your favorite color still remains in the box? Let us know!





1 Comment

  1. KD
    April 04, 03:50 #1 KD

    Farewell, Dandelion!

    Reply to this comment

