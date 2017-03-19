‘Criminal Minds:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Assistance is Futile’

Credit: CBS

‘Criminal Minds:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Assistance is Futile’
March 19 16:18 2017
Prev1 of 11Next

The last episode of Criminal Minds saw Tatum O’Neal guest starring as a mother who felt sure her son was the unsub the FBI is looking for. In the latest case, their unsub is being called the “Bone Crusher” and he kills his victims by breaking all of their bones. While the team goes to New York to investigate, JJ stays behind with Garcia.

She decides to visit Reid in prison but the experience takes her toll seeing what her best friend is going through. After showing him a picture Henry drew, JJ heads back to work to help Garcia with the case.

Meanwhile, Reid notices an inmate has been beaten and he can’t help but want to do something about it. Calvin tells him not to get involved because of how different the rules are in the prison system. Despite this, Reid does something that could put him in danger.

This storyline only gets tougher and tougher. Now with the news that Shemar Moore will be returning for the end of the season to help with the case, we can look forward to hopefully getting Reid back home where he belongs. For now, let’s check out the top ten moments from “Assistance is Futile.”

Prev1 of 11Next




view more articles

About Article Author

Elizabeth Learned
Elizabeth Learned

At Large Senior Editor, Arizona State University alum, coffee addict and television crime drama fan

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

‘Riverdale’ picked up for a second season

‘Riverdale’ picked up for a second season

Bates Motel releases Season 5 teaser with Rihanna as Marion Crane

Bates Motel releases Season 5 teaser with Rihanna as Marion Crane

Elmo wishes to do a duet with Adele (Video)

Elmo wishes to do a duet with Adele (Video)

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.