‘Criminal Minds:’ Top 10 moments from ‘In the Dark’

On the last episode of Criminal Minds, the team went to Vermont to look into two cases that appeared to be unrelated. In one case, an unsub is shooting men on hunting grounds with a single shot to the heart. The other case involves stabbings, leading the team to believe they are dealing with two different people. However, soon enough they figure out this is not exactly the case.

Meanwhile, Garcia is upset after discovering Reid was attacked in prison. Upon hearing this and finding out Calvin Shaw’s last name, Luke does some poking around in order to find out how to help Reid. Emily also does everything she can to get Reid back into protective custody where he should have been all along.

Despite all he is going through, Reid continues to try and help another inmate, who has been targeted by the same inmates. This decision ends up having consequences Reid did not expect.

This was an interesting episode in which we got to see how the case shifted for the team as they figured out what their unsub was doing. We’re also getting further along in Reid’s storyline and hope that he will be vindicated and released to go back to doing what he does best.

