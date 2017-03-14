Dave Franco and Alison Brie secretly get married

Congratulations are in order for Dave Franco and Alison Brie, who secretly got married recently.

The couple’s reps confirmed to People that the two did in fact get married. Neither the date nor any other specifics have been revealed.

Franco, 31, and Brie, 34, got engaged back in August 2015. The two met at a Mardi Gras party in New Orleans in 2011.

The two are known to be private with their relationship. Like Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, Franco and Brie are rarely photographed together.

The couple was last seen together in January at the Sundance Film Festival promoting their new comedy movie The Little Hours. Apparently Franco’s brother, actor James Franco, hinted that the two would get married in early 2017. However, when the groom-to-be was asked by E! News about his brother’s comments, he shot them down.

“He doesn’t know anything. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Who knows when it’s going to be? Hopefully soon. Hopefully early this year, but again we’re very lax about the whole planning,” said Franco.

It turns out big brother was right! Congratulations to the happy couple!