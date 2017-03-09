David Arquette and wife Christina Arquette welcome baby boy (Photo)

It’s a boy for actor David Arquette and his wife Christina! The couple welcomed their newest addition to the family on Wednesday, March 8.

The boy was given the alliterative name Augustus Alexis Arquette. The baby will reportedly go by Gus, as reported by People. His middle name, Alexis, was given in tribute to David’s sister Alexis who died unexpectedly at the age of 47 in September 2016.

It was announced that the couple were expecting in October 2016, shortly after the passing of Alexis.

The couple are already parents to a 2-year-old boy Charlie. Charlie and Gus also have a half-sister Coco, 12, with whom they share a dad in David. Coco’s mother is David’s famous ex-wife, Courteney Cox.

David, 45, shared this adorable photo of Gus on his Instagram account on Thursday to confirm the news.

Augustus Alexis Arquette || March 8, 2017 @christinaarquette – His first thoughts were “Whatchu Lookin’ At?” A post shared by David Arquette (@davidarquette) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Congratulations to the happy family!