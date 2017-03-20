David Rockefeller dies at 101

The last of his generation in America’s most famous rich family, David Rockefeller has passed away. He was 101.

The Associated Press reports that Rockefeller died Monday, March 20, in his sleep at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York.

Born the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller, David Rockefeller was no stranger to money. However, he was no stranger to generosity either. Taught to be charitable as a child, this was a lesson he remembered his entire life. Last year, on his 100th birthday, Rockefeller donated 1,000 acres of land to a Maine national park.

Rockefeller was a successful businessman, a world traveler and a supporter of capitalism. Rockefeller was a Chase Bank president, chairman and CEO before he retired in 1981. He also contributed to the project that led to the creation of the World Trade Center.

“No individual has contributed more to the commercial and civic life of New York City over a longer period of time than David Rockefeller,” said former NYC mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Rockefeller was married in 1940 to Margaret McGrath who died in 1996. Together, they leave behind six children.