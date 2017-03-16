Debra Messing’s home damaged in house fire (Photos)

The New York City home of Debra Messing was damaged on Tuesday, March 16, after a fire broke out in her neighbor’s townhouse.

No one was home in the residence next to Messing’s where the fire started as the house is under construction. However, as Yahoo Celebrity noted, the actress as well as several of her neighbors were evacuated from their homes which also sustained damage in the blaze. Messing’s home, like the others, had everything from blown out windows to water damage.

Photos of the fire were shared via Instagram.

Messing herself also posted about it writing, “The brave men from the NYFD in my apartment fighting a roaring fire next door. 330am. Terrifying. Windows blown out. But Thank G everyone is ok. Thank G for these brave firefighters🙏🏻 #welcomehome #perspective.”

Messing and her son had just returned home to the residence after a trip out to Nevada.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze and had it under control after three and half hours.