The most decadent recipes ever for National Pancake Day

Happy National Pancake Day!

Today, March 7, marks the day that fluffy hotcakes are celebrated worldwide. National Pancake Day was founded by IHOP in 2006. In fact, their goal when they started was to raise money for charities for children.

Since the first National Pancake Day, they have served a free short stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes to customers who stop by their restaurant. In return, they ask that customers donate to their charitable partners. With each customer who dines in, iHop gets one step closer to reaching their goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.

With the help of customers, IHOP has raised over $24 million for their charities since 2006. Their charities include: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Leukemia Lymphoma Society (fighting blood cancers).

So from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stop by your local IHOP for a free short stack of the Original Buttermilk Pancakes! And if you’re feeling adventurous, be sure to try these 10 decadent pancake recipes today and use #NTLPanCakeDay on social media!