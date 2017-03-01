On Feb. 10, Eagle Rock Entertainment released Def Leppard’s And There Will Be a Next Time … Live from Detroit on Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD combo packs. While still producing an ‘80s and ‘90s sound, the band is made up of incredible musicians who have a great time playing for their fans.

Def Leppard’s members may look older, but they still sound awesome. Their voices have stood the test of time as shown by the ease with which Joe Elliott reaches the high notes on “Love Bites.” The band members’ playing is tighter than ever on songs like, “Armageddon It” and the guitar lead and drum solo on “Switch 625.” The guys really play to the crowd with showmanship on “Let’s Get Rocked” and an amazing version of “Rock On” where Elliott dresses like a rocking ringleader in a top hat and white leather jacket.

The guys are obviously having a fantastic time which adds to the excitement of the set. Vivian Campbell can’t stop smiling and while Rick Allen and Rick Savage are showing their age, they’re full of energy. Phil Collen alone looks younger than his 59 years with a buff bod shown off by going shirtless. They all play with heart, expertly managing old favorites and new tunes alike.

Many times packs like these skip songs to fit the CD, but the CD in this pack has the exact same tunes as the Blu-ray which is nice. Whether you want to watch the concert or put the music on in the background, you’ll get equally good sound. If you were a fan back in the day, it might be time give their new work a listen and this concert is a great way to discover new favorites.