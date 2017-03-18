Delicate Raymond Mother’s Day Giveaway

One lucky winner will have their choice of our classic 16″ Vintage Monogram Necklace (retail value $138) or the 16″ Triple Monogram Necklace (retail value $168)

courtesy of @delicateraymondjewelry

Winner will be selected on Mother’s Day 2017

Good luck!

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: One (1) custom monogrammed 16″ Vintage OR Triple Monogram Necklace, winner’s choice, retail value $138 t0 $168

Sponsor: Delicate Raymond Jewelry

Number of Winners: 1

Multiple entries allowed





