Demi Lovato celebrates five years of sobriety

Demi Lovato is now five years sober. The singer celebrated the milestone on Wednesday, March 15.

As E! News noted, Lovato battled with substance abuse, addiction, eating disorders, depression and self-inflicted harm in her teenage years. She checked into a rehab facility for three months in 2010. In 2013, she reportedly moved into a sober living house for about a year and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

On Wednesday, the “Stone Cold” singer posted a photo on Instagram from her 12 Steps AA Companion-Alcohol Anonymous app. It reveals that Lovato hasn’t had alcohol in 60 months, 1,827 days and 43,813 hours.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me.Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”



At Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice awards over the weekend the singer told Entertainment Tonight that being sober feels amazing.

“All I’ve been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It’s been quite the journey, but it’s well worth it,” she said. “Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you’re trying to battle your demons … You have to admit that you have a problem first and then you can overcome them.”

Congrats Demi on your sobriety!!!!